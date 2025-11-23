Mohamed Enaan's Heroics: India A Clinches a Spot in U-19 Tri-Series Final

Mohamed Enaan's remarkable unbeaten century lifted India A to a crucial 26-run victory over India B, ensuring their place in the final of the Under-19 Tri-Series. Enaan's innings, featuring 12 boundaries and six maximums, guided India A from a precarious position to a defendable total of 269/7.

The anticipation was high as India B attempted to chase the target but fell short due to spectacular bowling performances by Aditya Rawat and Mohammed Malik, who collectively picked eight wickets. This marks India B's third consecutive loss, effectively putting them out of the race for the finals.

Despite Harvansh Pangalia's valiant 99 for India B, it wasn't enough. A significant showdown awaits as India A faces Afghanistan in the upcoming concluding league fixture before the grand finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)