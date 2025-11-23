Left Menu

KL Rahul to Lead Indian Cricket Team Amid Shubman Gill's Injury

KL Rahul will captain the Indian cricket team in a three-match ODI series against South Africa due to Shubman Gill’s injury. Gill, who was injured during a test in Kolkata, is replaced by Rishabh Pant as captain. Ruturaj Gaikwad returns to the ODI squad after his recent form.

Updated: 23-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 18:32 IST
KL Rahul to Lead Indian Cricket Team Amid Shubman Gill's Injury
KL Rahul

In a significant shift for the Indian cricket team, KL Rahul is set to take on the captaincy for the upcoming three-match One-Day International series against South Africa, which begins next Sunday. This change comes as regular captain Shubman Gill remains sidelined due to a neck injury incurred during the first test in Kolkata earlier this month.

Rishabh Pant, another accomplished wicketkeeper-batter like Rahul, steps up as interim captain in Gill's absence and rejoins the 50-over squad announced by the BCCI. Pant, who has not seen action in the ODI format since August 2024, is keen to make his mark once again. Coalitions with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who returns to the squad following a streak of impressive performances for India A, further boost the team's line-up.

The three ODIs, scheduled from November 30 to December 6, will precede a series of five T20 matches against South Africa. The Indian squad, led by Rahul, comprises talented players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, promising a thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

