Arundhati Chaudhary: Rising Boxing Phenom's Triumphant Return

Arundhati Chaudhary, a celebrated gold medalist from the Boxing World Cup, was greeted with much fervor upon her return to Kota on Sunday. The promising boxer clinched the gold in the 70kg category by defeating Uzbekistan's Aziza Zokirova, marking a significant achievement at the Greater Noida tournament held last week.

Her homecoming was nothing short of spectacular, as a grand procession brought her from the railway station while a mass of admirers showered her with flower petals in celebration of her victory. Arundhati's coach, Ashok Gautam, proudly noted that this achievement in the senior category is her first international medal after recovering from a major injury. Currently a havaldar in the Indian army, the 23-year-old has already bagged seven golds on the international stage.

Arundhati's journey into boxing began at 14, transitioning from basketball following her father's suggestion to pursue an individual sport. Her determination bore fruit in 2016 when she knocked out a reputed player's daughter in her debut national match. Her family, including her sister Charulata, express immense pride in her accomplishments and eagerly anticipate her future endeavors, particularly her aspiration to win gold at the 2028 Olympics.

