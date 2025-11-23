Chess Titans: Sindarov and Wei Set Stage for FIDE World Cup Finale
Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov and China's Wei Yi reach the finals of the FIDE World Cup after triumphing in their respective semifinals. Both secured Candidates Tournament spots. Sindarov defeated Nodirbek Yakubboev, while Wei overcame Andrey Esipenko, setting a thrilling final for the Viswanathan Anand Cup.
Uzbekistan's GM Javokhir Sindarov and China's GM Wei Yi have advanced to the FIDE World Cup final, following decisive victories in their respective semifinal matchups, securing their places in the Candidates Tournament.
Both semifinals saw the classical games ending in draws, pushing the players to demonstrate their rapid game prowess in tie-breaks. Sindarov defeated GM Nodirbek Yakubboev after an intense 47-move game, securing his win in the rapid chess format.
Meanwhile, Wei Yi showcased his superior techniques by defeating Russian GM Andrey Esipenko despite facing challenges in the endgame. Wei expressed his joy, calling it his biggest career achievement. The final showdown between Sindarov and Wei will determine the holder of the prestigious Viswanathan Anand Cup.
