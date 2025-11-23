Mikaela Shiffrin Extends Slalom Reign with 103rd World Cup Victory

American skiing icon Mikaela Shiffrin continued her mastery in slalom, clinching her 103rd Alpine skiing World Cup win at Gurgl, Austria. The win solidifies her position as a leading contender for the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics.

Shiffrin's performance was a testament to her prowess, showcasing a decisive victory in the technical discipline with a remarkable display. The victory comes as she scored her second win of the new season, maintaining her slalom domination.

Lara Colturi, an emerging skiing talent from Albania, finished second, while Switzerland's Camille Rast secured third place. Shiffrin extended her lead remarkably from the first to the second run, leaving Colturi trailing by 1.23 seconds by the finish.

