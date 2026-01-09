Left Menu

Tragic Blaze in Swiss Alpine Bar Sparks National Mourning

Switzerland mourns 40 victims of a devastating New Year's fire in Crans-Montana's Le Constellation bar. Sparkling candles allegedly ignited the blaze, injuring 116 people. DNA tests aided victim identification. Authorities investigate potential breaches in safety regulations and consider criminal charges against the bar's managers.

Updated: 09-01-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:55 IST
Tragic Blaze in Swiss Alpine Bar Sparks National Mourning
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Switzerland is set to observe a national day of mourning on Friday to honor the 40 individuals who lost their lives in a tragic Alpine bar fire earlier this month. The incident occurred during a New Year's celebration at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana.

An additional 116 people suffered injuries in the blaze, with several facing serious conditions. The fire reportedly ignited shortly after midnight on January 1 when sparkling candles placed atop Champagne bottles came into contact with the bar's ceiling.

Authorities are scrutinizing whether the ceiling's soundproofing material adhered to safety regulations and if the candles were legally permitted for use. There had been no fire safety inspections since 2019. A criminal investigation is underway, focusing on the bar's managers, who face allegations of involuntary homicide and bodily harm.

