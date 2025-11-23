Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Aims to Become Northeast's Sporting Hub with New Archery Stadium

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced plans for a dedicated archery stadium and highlighted the state's efforts in sports development. Celebrating significant achievements in Indian archery, he emphasized cultural ties to the sport and ongoing investments to enhance training and infrastructure for future athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:48 IST
Arunachal Pradesh is taking a significant step towards becoming a leading sporting hub in the Northeast with the construction of a dedicated archery stadium, as announced by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The announcement was made during the inauguration of the 42nd NTPC sub-junior national archery championship at the golden jubilee outdoor stadium in Yupia.

Khandu emphasized the importance of 2025 for Indian archery, celebrating the nation's historic first gold medal at the World Archery Championship. He highlighted the achievements of Arunachal athletes like Maselo Mihu and Sorang Yumi, who serve as inspirations for young sports enthusiasts in the region.

Stressing the cultural significance of archery in Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu reiterated the state's focus on sports development through infrastructure investments and youth programs. He praised NTPC and the Archery Association of India for their support and looked forward to the championship that hosts 46 teams from across India, concluding on November 30.

