Doriane Pin Clinches All-Female F1 Academy Title in Las Vegas
French driver Doriane Pin secured the all-female F1 Academy title during the final race in Las Vegas, triumphing over Dutch rival Maya Weug by 15 points. Pin, at 21, marked her series presence with four victories and eight podium finishes, continuing Formula One's efforts to promote female racers.
In a sensational climax to the season, French driver Doriane Pin emerged victorious in the all-female F1 Academy championship, held in Las Vegas. The 21-year-old Mercedes junior secured the title by narrowly defeating her Ferrari-backed rival, Dutch racer Maya Weug, by a margin of 15 points.
Pin, who had finished as runner-up to Britain's Abbi Pulling last year, completed the 2025 season impressively with four wins and eight podiums, underscoring her consistency and skill. "It's exhilarating to conclude this chapter on such a high note," Pin remarked post-race, celebrating her well-deserved triumph.
The F1 Academy, part of the Formula One support programme, seeks to nurture female racing talent by giving each team a chance to nominate a driver. This initiative holds special significance, as the last female to compete in a Formula One grand prix was Italy's Lella Lombardi, back in 1976.
