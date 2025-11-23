Doriane Pin Clinches All-Female F1 Academy Title in Las Vegas

In a sensational climax to the season, French driver Doriane Pin emerged victorious in the all-female F1 Academy championship, held in Las Vegas. The 21-year-old Mercedes junior secured the title by narrowly defeating her Ferrari-backed rival, Dutch racer Maya Weug, by a margin of 15 points.

Pin, who had finished as runner-up to Britain's Abbi Pulling last year, completed the 2025 season impressively with four wins and eight podiums, underscoring her consistency and skill. "It's exhilarating to conclude this chapter on such a high note," Pin remarked post-race, celebrating her well-deserved triumph.

The F1 Academy, part of the Formula One support programme, seeks to nurture female racing talent by giving each team a chance to nominate a driver. This initiative holds special significance, as the last female to compete in a Formula One grand prix was Italy's Lella Lombardi, back in 1976.

(With inputs from agencies.)