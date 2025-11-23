Left Menu

Scotland Triumphs: A Record-Breaking Victory Against Tonga

Scotland concluded their November tests with a commanding 56-0 victory over Tonga at Murrayfield. Scoring eight tries, they capitalized on Tonga's early red card, with standout performances from Duhan van der Merwe and Ewan Ashman. This win relieves pressure on coach Gregor Townsend after recent disappointing losses.

Updated: 23-11-2025 21:25 IST
In a significant turnaround, Scotland finished their November test series with an emphatic 56-0 win against Tonga at Murrayfield on Sunday. The victory, marked by eight tries and a commanding performance, helps compensate for recent narrow losses.

Scotland's charge was led by notable efforts from players like Jamie Ritchie and George Horne, who delivered spectacular tries. Duhan van der Merwe set a new record, achieving his 35th try for Scotland, while Ewan Ashman contributed significantly with two tries in the second half.

This commanding result offers relief for coach Gregor Townsend amidst recent criticism following defeats against New Zealand and Argentina. The match highlighted Scotland's strategic advantage, especially after Tonga was reduced to 14 men early on due to a red card.

