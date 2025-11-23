Max Ojomoh Shines in England's Triumph Over Argentina

Max Ojomoh's exceptional play led England to a thrilling 27-23 victory over Argentina, concluding their Autumn Series with a perfect record. Ojomoh, called up late for his second cap, scored the opening try and set up two more, showcasing his skill in a high-pressure game.

England took a commanding lead in the first half, thanks to Ojomoh's contributions, as they went into the break ahead 17-3. Despite a resilient Argentine comeback, Ojomoh's vital pass to Henry Slade in the second half helped secure the win for England.

Argentina, known for their comeback against Scotland last week, nearly pulled off another upset. A try by Rodrigo Isgro in the final minute set the stage for a dramatic finale, but England's defense held strong to deny the Pumas a last-gasp victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)