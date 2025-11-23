Left Menu

Max Ojomoh Shines in England's Triumph Over Argentina

Max Ojomoh delivered an unforgettable performance, scoring a try and setting up two others in England's thrilling 27-23 win against Argentina, marking their 11th straight victory. Despite Argentina's fierce comeback, Ojomoh's deft plays ensured England's clean sweep in the Autumn Series matches.

Max Ojomoh's exceptional play led England to a thrilling 27-23 victory over Argentina, concluding their Autumn Series with a perfect record. Ojomoh, called up late for his second cap, scored the opening try and set up two more, showcasing his skill in a high-pressure game.

England took a commanding lead in the first half, thanks to Ojomoh's contributions, as they went into the break ahead 17-3. Despite a resilient Argentine comeback, Ojomoh's vital pass to Henry Slade in the second half helped secure the win for England.

Argentina, known for their comeback against Scotland last week, nearly pulled off another upset. A try by Rodrigo Isgro in the final minute set the stage for a dramatic finale, but England's defense held strong to deny the Pumas a last-gasp victory.

