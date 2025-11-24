Left Menu

RCB Drops Liam Livingstone for IPL 2026: A Strategic Move?

Anil Kumble suggests that Liam Livingstone's subpar IPL 2025 performance, combined with a hefty price tag and omission from England's team, led to his release by RCB. Despite his 2022 success with Punjab, RCB prioritizes strengthening their bowling lineup. Similar surprise surrounds the release of Swastik Chikara.

Liam Livingstone celebrating IPL win with Virat Kohli (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a surprising move, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have decided to part ways with English all-rounder Liam Livingstone ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble attributes this decision to Livingstone's lackluster performance in the 2025 season, his exclusion from the England squad, and his hefty price tag.

Livingstone, who had an impressive run with Punjab in IPL 2022, struggled during his time with RCB. Despite managing to score only 112 runs over eight innings at a modest strike rate, notching a single half-century, and picking up two wickets, he continues to be recognized for his explosive batting and adaptability in bowling.

RCB's strategy reflects a focus on reinforcing their bowling depth, with emphasis on acquiring both international and Indian fast-bowlers, complementing Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. In a related move, there was also surprise expressed over the release of Swastik Chikara, who hadn't got a chance to play despite his strong domestic performances, according to former cricketer Saba Karim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

