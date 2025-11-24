Black Foils Aim for Victory in SailGP Finale

New Zealand's Black Foils team, under the leadership of skipper Peter Burling, is heading to the SailGP season finale in Abu Dhabi with growing confidence. Despite a tumultuous season marked by highs and lows, the team has achieved crucial training time, positioning them favorably for the forthcoming championship decider.

The Grand Final will witness the debut of SailGP's new 27.5-metre wing, adding a layer of complexity to the race. While other teams are dealing with significant roster changes, the Black Foils have chosen to focus on stability and youth, bringing young talent like Leo Takahashi into the fold.

Supported by Oracle's Larry Ellison, SailGP is a premier sailing championship where national teams compete in high-speed F50 foiling catamarans. With Britain narrowly leading the standings, the race in Abu Dhabi on November 29-30 will determine the ultimate victors in this fiercely competitive season.

