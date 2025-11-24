Saina Nehwal Calls for Improved Fitness in Indian Badminton

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal has stressed the importance of physical fitness for Indian badminton players to perform consistently at international levels. Speaking to PTI, Nehwal highlighted recurrent injuries and a lack of aggression in young players as key issues affecting performance.

Nehwal praised Lakshya Sen's recent victory at the Australian Open Super 500, suggesting it signals a return to form. She emphasized the need for players to withstand the pressure of expectations and maintain a consistent level of performance on the world stage.

Pointing to past champions like Viktor Axelsen and Carolina Marin, Nehwal argues for a focus on physical conditioning. She also champions initiatives like Yonex's racket donation program to encourage badminton's growth among Indian youth.

