Left Menu

Saina Nehwal Calls for Improved Fitness in Indian Badminton

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal urges Indian badminton players to improve physical fitness for international competitions. Citing frequent injuries and less aggression in younger players, she emphasizes the need for better trainers and physios. Nehwal supports initiatives for growing badminton, advocating for new talent development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:55 IST
Saina Nehwal Calls for Improved Fitness in Indian Badminton
Saina Nehwal
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal has stressed the importance of physical fitness for Indian badminton players to perform consistently at international levels. Speaking to PTI, Nehwal highlighted recurrent injuries and a lack of aggression in young players as key issues affecting performance.

Nehwal praised Lakshya Sen's recent victory at the Australian Open Super 500, suggesting it signals a return to form. She emphasized the need for players to withstand the pressure of expectations and maintain a consistent level of performance on the world stage.

Pointing to past champions like Viktor Axelsen and Carolina Marin, Nehwal argues for a focus on physical conditioning. She also champions initiatives like Yonex's racket donation program to encourage badminton's growth among Indian youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Senior Citizens: E-Filing Training in Gurugram

Empowering Senior Citizens: E-Filing Training in Gurugram

 India
2
Delhi Police Arrests Notorious Sharpshooter from Kala Rana Gang

Delhi Police Arrests Notorious Sharpshooter from Kala Rana Gang

 India
3
2025 Strategy Seminar Outlines India's 2035 Battlefield Vision

2025 Strategy Seminar Outlines India's 2035 Battlefield Vision

 India
4
First-Ever Limestone Block Auction Paves Way for J&K's Economic Transformation

First-Ever Limestone Block Auction Paves Way for J&K's Economic Transformati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025