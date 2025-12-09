Sachin Tendulkar Encourages Young Players to 'Climb the Mountain'

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar emphasized the importance of passion and determination for young cricket players, urging them to strive for greatness. He likened the path to success as a daunting mountain climb, encouraging players to focus on forming their own identity.

Reflecting on his career beginnings, Tendulkar recalled long hours of training fueled by a fervent love for cricket. He said that readiness to push boundaries is essential for progress and offered guidance on the significance of hard work, discipline, and timing in achieving success.

He highlighted the achievements of players like Irfan Umair and Abhishek Dalhor, who rose through competitive platforms like the Indian Street Premier League. Tendulkar advised budding cricketers to continuously overcome personal challenges and contribute positively to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)