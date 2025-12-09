Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar Encourages Young Players to 'Climb the Mountain'

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar urges young players to maintain passion and determination in their journey, recalling his intensive training and dedication to the sport. He stresses the importance of planning, hard work, and self-improvement to succeed and set examples for others in the field.

Updated: 09-12-2025 19:57 IST
Sachin Tendulkar Encourages Young Players to 'Climb the Mountain'
Sachin Tendulkar
  Country:
  • India

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar emphasized the importance of passion and determination for young cricket players, urging them to strive for greatness. He likened the path to success as a daunting mountain climb, encouraging players to focus on forming their own identity.

Reflecting on his career beginnings, Tendulkar recalled long hours of training fueled by a fervent love for cricket. He said that readiness to push boundaries is essential for progress and offered guidance on the significance of hard work, discipline, and timing in achieving success.

He highlighted the achievements of players like Irfan Umair and Abhishek Dalhor, who rose through competitive platforms like the Indian Street Premier League. Tendulkar advised budding cricketers to continuously overcome personal challenges and contribute positively to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

