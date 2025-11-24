Messi's Historic 1300th: Inter Miami's MLS Glory Beckons

Lionel Messi has once again etched his name in the annals of football history. The Argentine luminary became the first player ever to reach 1300 goal contributions, a feat unmatched in the sport's storied past. His tally now stands at 896 goals and 404 assists across his club and international career.

The milestone moment occurred during Inter Miami's stunning 4-0 victory over FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the Major League Soccer (MLS). Messi's magic was on full display, scoring once and providing three assists, guiding Miami to their first-ever MLS Cup final. His artistry was crucial as Miami dominated from the outset, with two of Messi's assists leading to goals from Tadeo Allende.

Messi's performance has not only secured Miami's place in the Eastern Conference final against New York FC but also underscores his growing influence and presence in the team's ascent. With 1300 goal contributions to his name, Messi's pursuit of glory appears unstoppable, his impact both statistical and inspirational.

