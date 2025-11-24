Left Menu

Khelo India University Games: Nurturing India’s Future Olympians

The fifth edition of the Khelo India University Games commenced with a vibrant ceremony at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. It involves 4448 athletes from 222 universities, competing across Rajasthan. Sports Minister praised the event as a breeding ground for future Indian sports excellence.

Updated: 24-11-2025 20:52 IST
The fifth edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) has kicked off amid a burst of color and enthusiasm at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The ceremony, attended by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, highlighted the significance of these games in nurturing India's future athletic talent.

With athletes representing 222 universities, the games are being held in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India, the Rajasthan government, and various national sports federations. Enthralled participants expressed the hope and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians looking to these young sportspeople as future heroes.

Spread across seven cities, the games will feature 23 medal sports, marking the event as a vital stepping stone towards achieving sporting excellence in India. The demonstration event of kho-kho aimed to promote indigenous games, further adding to the diversity and spirit of this grand event.

