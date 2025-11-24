Wales Rugby Faces South Africa: New Blood Joins Tandy’s Squad

Wales' coach Steve Tandy announced the inclusion of four newcomers in his squad for Saturday's matchup against South Africa in Cardiff. This change comes as 13 players exit, unable to participate because the fixture is outside the international window.

The Springboks, aiming for an undefeated European tour, will also field a weakened team. They recently triumphed 24-13 over Dublin.

In addition to player departures, Wales will miss winger Louis Rees-Zammit and others, while Jac Morgan remains injured. Despite heavy losses to Argentina and New Zealand, Tandy remains optimistic about building on previous performances.

