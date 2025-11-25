Espanyol Triumphs Over Sevilla With Thrilling 2-1 Victory

Espanyol marked a return to form with a thrilling 2-1 home victory over Sevilla. Their performance, highlighted by key goals from Pere Milla and Roberto Fernández, was a decisive turnaround following consecutive defeats.

Pere Milla opened the scoring three minutes into the second half with an unmarked header, pushing Espanyol into the lead. Roberto Fernández later capitalized on a mistake by the opposition's goalkeeper, securing the team's advantage with a remarkable 25-yard shot.

Although Sevilla's Marcão scored in response, narrowing the deficit, Espanyol's defense held firm. With this win, Espanyol now enjoys its strongest start to a La Liga season since 2018-19, while Sevilla grapples with their fourth defeat in five matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)