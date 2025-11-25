Espanyol Triumphs Over Sevilla With Thrilling 2-1 Victory
Espanyol secured a 2-1 victory against Sevilla to break their losing streak. Pere Milla scored shortly after halftime, followed by Roberto Fernández extending their lead. Despite Marcão's goal for Sevilla, Espanyol maintained their lead and sealed their best start to La Liga since the 2018-19 season.
Espanyol marked a return to form with a thrilling 2-1 home victory over Sevilla. Their performance, highlighted by key goals from Pere Milla and Roberto Fernández, was a decisive turnaround following consecutive defeats.
Pere Milla opened the scoring three minutes into the second half with an unmarked header, pushing Espanyol into the lead. Roberto Fernández later capitalized on a mistake by the opposition's goalkeeper, securing the team's advantage with a remarkable 25-yard shot.
Although Sevilla's Marcão scored in response, narrowing the deficit, Espanyol's defense held firm. With this win, Espanyol now enjoys its strongest start to a La Liga season since 2018-19, while Sevilla grapples with their fourth defeat in five matches.
