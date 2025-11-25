Left Menu

Pat Cummins Returns with Pink Ball for Ashes Test at The Gabba

Australian captain Pat Cummins is set to make a comeback in the second Ashes Test at The Gabba, signaling his readiness by training with a pink Kookaburra ball. Despite missing the first Test due to injury, Cummins aims to capitalize on his past success, while Josh Hazlewood also makes a recovery.

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has hinted at a strong possibility of his return in the upcoming second Ashes Test at The Gabba. On Tuesday, Cummins was seen practicing with a pink Kookaburra ball in Sydney, an encouraging sign after missing the initial Test due to lower-back problems. Steve Smith temporarily assumed the captaincy in his absence.

Speaking with Fox Cricket on Saturday, Cummins described himself as having a 'half-chance' to play in Brisbane, a claim further examined by head coach Andrew McDonald who outlined that Tuesday's training session would be pivotal in determining Cummins' participation. McDonald said, 'We will get more information tomorrow on what that looks like,' signaling cautious optimism.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood was also in action at Silverwater's Cricket Central, bowling with the standard red Kookaburra as part of his recovery routine. Hamstring issues from the Sheffield Shield match for New South Wales had sidelined him. Nevertheless, Hazlewood is expected to return 'at some point during the Ashes', quelling speculations about a series-long absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

