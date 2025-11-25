India's Groundbreaking Leap in Para-Sports Broadcasting: A Technological Triumph

In a landmark achievement for Indian sports broadcasting, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi hosted the World Para Athletics Championships from September 27 to October 5, 2025. This became India's largest para-sports event to date.

Faced with the challenge of distributing event coverage internationally, organizers chose TVU's cutting-edge technology for seamless global signal distribution and live remote production. The system's novel features, including TVU One and TVU MediaHub, ensured reliability and efficiency.

Throughout the nine days of intense competition, TVU's infrastructure not only met but exceeded expectations, offering unmatched stability and quality in signal transmission. This success has redefined broadcasting standards for future large-scale sporting events, highlighting the transformative power of IP and cloud-based solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)