Fierce Bidding Wars Expected at Inaugural WPL Auction
Leading international cricketers, including Laura Wolvaardt and Deepti Sharma, are set to pique interest at the upcoming WPL auction. With 277 players in the mix, teams will vie for top talents, especially those who shone in recent tournaments, as they aim to strengthen their squads.
- Country:
- India
With anticipation building, the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction sees leading international cricketers like Laura Wolvaardt and India's Deepti Sharma slated to be the center of attention. Bid wars are expected as teams aim to acquire top talent for their rosters.
A total of 277 players, comprising 194 Indian and 83 overseas athletes, are available in this mega auction. Teams have a choice to fill a maximum of 73 slots, ensuring a mix of local and international players to bolster their ranks.
Indian players are particularly in high demand, following their recent ODI World Cup triumph. Stalwarts like Deepti Sharma cue for lucrative deals, while promising talents, including Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani, might secure impressive contracts. The event marks a significant moment in women's cricket economics and strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- WPL
- event
- auction
- cricket
- players
- teams
- Deepti Sharma
- Laura Wolvaardt
- bidding
- contracts
ALSO READ
Cricket Stars Set for Historic WPL Auction as Teams Eye Top Talent
Deepti Sharma: Inspiring a Generation with World Cup Heroics
Ice Hockey-Neck guards mandatory for players at 2026 Winter Olympics, BBC reports
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Players' group nears deal with Tennis Australia in lawsuit over pay, schedule
Tennis-Players' association says close to deal with Tennis Australia over lawsuit