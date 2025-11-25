Fierce Bidding Wars Expected at Inaugural WPL Auction

With anticipation building, the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction sees leading international cricketers like Laura Wolvaardt and India's Deepti Sharma slated to be the center of attention. Bid wars are expected as teams aim to acquire top talent for their rosters.

A total of 277 players, comprising 194 Indian and 83 overseas athletes, are available in this mega auction. Teams have a choice to fill a maximum of 73 slots, ensuring a mix of local and international players to bolster their ranks.

Indian players are particularly in high demand, following their recent ODI World Cup triumph. Stalwarts like Deepti Sharma cue for lucrative deals, while promising talents, including Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani, might secure impressive contracts. The event marks a significant moment in women's cricket economics and strategy.

