Max Whitlock Eyes Fifth Olympic Run at LA 2028

Max Whitlock, three-time Olympic gold medallist, is coming out of retirement aiming for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Despite announcing 2024 as his last, he feels his Olympic journey is incomplete after missing the podium in Paris. Whitlock, 35 by LA Games, is ready to compete again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:39 IST
Max Whitlock, a three-time Olympic gold winner, has announced his return to gymnastics with the aim of competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The 32-year-old had earlier declared the 2024 Olympics as his final outing, but he feels unfinished without another Olympic medal.

In an interview on BBC's The One Show, Whitlock revealed his decision to return, stating, "I'm officially back, I'm a gymnast again." He expressed a desire to rewrite the end of his career on a high and prepare for his fifth Olympics, despite the challenges of competition and age.

Whitlock, who earned gold at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021 Games, is aware of the challenges of returning to elite gymnastics. Competing against younger athletes and facing upcoming events such as the British Championships and Commonwealth Games adds to his demanding comeback journey.

