Exciting Bidding Wars Anticipated at Inaugural WPL Auction

The cricketing world is abuzz as the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction is poised to commence on Thursday, featuring renowned international players such as India's World Cup hero Deepti Sharma and South African luminary Laura Wolvaardt. The event promises intense bidding wars with five teams vying for top talent.

This inaugural mega auction comprises 277 players, including 194 from India and 83 overseas, with the aim to fill 73 slots across the franchises. Players like Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani are expected to attract significant offers, matching the high profiles of their counterparts.

International players such as the retired Australian captain Meg Lanning, current Australia skipper Alyssa Healy, and England spinner Sophie Ecclestone are among those expected to drive bidding frenzies. As the tournament gears up to start on January 7, teams are strategizing their roster with tactical precision.

