Rising Stars: Meet India's Future Hockey Icons at the FIH Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025

India's upcoming FIH Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 will witness the emergence of fresh talent alongside the Hockey India League. Promising players like Adrohit Ekka, Ajeet Yadav, Sunil PB, and Ravneet Singh are set to shine on the global stage, reminiscent of past champions. Their potential was highlighted in recent HIL acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 13:02 IST
Several young Indian hockey stars from HIL are a part of the Junior Hockey WC. (Photo: HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India prepares for the FIH Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, scheduled from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai, anticipation builds for the new talent set to make their mark in the Hockey India League (HIL) and internationally. The synergy between the Junior World Cup and HIL has been a proven pathway for developing outstanding hockey careers, as evidenced by the success of 2016 Junior World Cup champions like Harmanpreet Singh and others.

This year introduces Adrohit Ekka, a rising defensive star who, at 19, has already left a significant impact, securing a position with Tamil Nadu Dragons for five times his auction base price. Alongside him, Ajeet Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, one of the youngest players at 17, shows promise with his selection by the HIL Governing Council team at a notable 11.5 lakh rupees. These talented individuals are part of India's squad for the upcoming Junior World Cup.

Among other standout players, Sunil PB, a 19-year-old midfielder with a rich background in Karnataka's hockey scene, joins the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, and Punjab's Ravneet Singh, aged 20, was acquired by the Ranchi Royals. Both are looking to showcase their skills at the international level. The prospects for these young stars mirror those of past champions, with each player poised on the brink of defining their careers in hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

