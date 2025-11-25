Left Menu

India Struggles as South Africa Leads Second Test

On the fourth day of the second Test between India and South Africa, South Africa took a commanding lead. India's bowlers, led by Ravindra Jadeja, struggled as South African batsmen piled on runs. With significant contributions from Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs, South Africa scored 220 for 4 wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-11-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 13:36 IST
As play resumed on the fourth day of the second Test match between cricketing giants India and South Africa, the visitors extended their dominant position. South Africa's first innings concluded at a formidable 489 runs, while India faltered with a mere 201.

Ravindra Jadeja displayed his bowling prowess by claiming three crucial wickets, yet South Africa's batsmen proved resilient. Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram set the tone, contributing meaningful scores, while Tristan Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder steadied the innings with Stubbs not out on 60.

As South Africa declared at 220 for 4 wickets after 70 overs, India faced a daunting uphill task. The fall of wickets saw sporadic breakthroughs but insufficient to tilt the balance, requiring India's bowlers to regroup and batsmen to strategize effectively.

