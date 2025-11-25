Left Menu

Indian Athletics Set for Major Overhaul in 2026

The Athletics Federation of India unveiled its 2026 calendar, highlighting an upgrade to a silver-level continental tour and introducing the inaugural national indoor championship. The number of domestic competitions will increase from 32 to 40, enhancing athletes' exposure and experience.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:19 IST
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced an ambitious overhaul of its 2026 calendar on Tuesday, marking significant developments including a transition from bronze to silver-level continental event standards.

The federation plans to expand its domestic contests from 32 to 40, incorporating an inaugural National Indoor Championship as a novel highlight.

The expanded calendar aims to provide Indian athletes with increased competitive exposure, with higher-stake events potentially boosting their international rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

