Indian Athletics Set for Major Overhaul in 2026

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced an ambitious overhaul of its 2026 calendar on Tuesday, marking significant developments including a transition from bronze to silver-level continental event standards.

The federation plans to expand its domestic contests from 32 to 40, incorporating an inaugural National Indoor Championship as a novel highlight.

The expanded calendar aims to provide Indian athletes with increased competitive exposure, with higher-stake events potentially boosting their international rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)