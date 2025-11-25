Indian Athletics Set for Major Overhaul in 2026
The Athletics Federation of India unveiled its 2026 calendar, highlighting an upgrade to a silver-level continental tour and introducing the inaugural national indoor championship. The number of domestic competitions will increase from 32 to 40, enhancing athletes' exposure and experience.
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced an ambitious overhaul of its 2026 calendar on Tuesday, marking significant developments including a transition from bronze to silver-level continental event standards.
The federation plans to expand its domestic contests from 32 to 40, incorporating an inaugural National Indoor Championship as a novel highlight.
The expanded calendar aims to provide Indian athletes with increased competitive exposure, with higher-stake events potentially boosting their international rankings.
