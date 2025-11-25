Left Menu

Lakshya Sen's Rise: From Olympic Heartbreak to Australian Open Champion

Lakshya Sen, the newly crowned Australian Open champion, reflects on overcoming the mental and physical challenges following his fourth-place finish at the Paris Olympics. With a renewed focus on his training methods and mental health, Sen has reignited his passion and success in badminton.

Updated: 25-11-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:49 IST
Newly crowned Australian Open champion Lakshya Sen has turned his Olympic heartbreak into triumph, with a renewed focus on mental and physical conditioning helping him rise in the badminton world. Sen recently opened up about the challenging period following a fourth-place in Paris, which drained his motivation.

After a series of early exits and a nagging back issue, Sen sought support from medical centers and mental coaching, particularly from Mon Brockman. This approach helped him refocus on daily training processes rather than final results, eventually helping him regain his strength and enthusiasm.

By adding variations to his gameplay and minimizing injury risks, Sen aims to maintain his winning ways. Looking forward, he hopes to build on his recent successes and continue strong performances in upcoming competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

