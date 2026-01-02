Transformative Urban Growth: Gujarat's Satellite Towns Initiative

Gujarat is set to witness a transformative urban growth strategy with the development of five satellite towns by 2030, envisioned to ease the escalating pressure on its major cities. This ambitious project, announced by state officials on Friday, seeks to distribute economic activity and modern infrastructure across the region.

According to an official release, the towns of Sanand near Ahmedabad, Savli in Vadodara, Kalol in Gandhinagar, Bardoli in Surat, and Hirasar in Rajkot have been earmarked for development as satellite towns. These areas will be equipped with metro-like facilities, advancing their role as economic powerhouses and sustainable urban environments.

The project will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, including electric public transportation, advanced water and waste management systems, and mixed-use developments. These initiatives align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the strategic growth of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, aiming to elevate their status as dynamic urban centers by 2047.

