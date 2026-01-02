Pakistan Anti-Terrorism Court Sentences Influential Figures in Absentia

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has delivered verdicts against seven individuals, including media personalities and ex-military officials. Two life sentences each were handed to those involved in digital incitements following the tumultuous arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in May 2023.

Data revealed that riots ensued on May 9, 2023, with the incitement of violence through digital channels, leading to severe actions against army facilities and other governmental properties. Registered cases against these individuals at various police stations resulted in serious charges of 'digital terrorism.'

Absent from the country during their trials, the accused, among them prominent YouTubers and journalists sympathetic to Khan, were sentenced to extensive imprisonment and fines. The court laid blame on digital platforms as pivotal in the unrest, showcasing a severe response from the judiciary.