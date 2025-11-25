Indian Shuttlers Shine at Syed Modi International

India's badminton players delivered strong performances at the USD 240,000 Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament, securing spots in the second round across multiple categories on Tuesday.

The women's doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, the defending champions, overcame a challenging match against Malaysia's Cheng Su Hui and Tan Zhing Yi, winning 19-21, 22-20, 21-9. This marks a significant achievement, especially as Gayatri makes her return after a five-month layoff due to a shoulder injury.

Other notable performances came from Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra in women's doubles, and success in men's doubles by teams like Hariharan Amsakarunan and M.R. Arjun. The Indian contingent continued to shine in men's and women's singles, as well as mixed doubles events.

(With inputs from agencies.)