Indian Shuttlers Shine at Syed Modi International

India's badminton players excelled at the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament, with significant victories in various categories. Women's doubles duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand showcased strength, while men's and mixed doubles teams also progressed. Aditi Rao and Aalisha Naik advanced in women's singles after strong qualifier performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:57 IST
Indian Shuttlers Shine at Syed Modi International
India's badminton players delivered strong performances at the USD 240,000 Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament, securing spots in the second round across multiple categories on Tuesday.

The women's doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, the defending champions, overcame a challenging match against Malaysia's Cheng Su Hui and Tan Zhing Yi, winning 19-21, 22-20, 21-9. This marks a significant achievement, especially as Gayatri makes her return after a five-month layoff due to a shoulder injury.

Other notable performances came from Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra in women's doubles, and success in men's doubles by teams like Hariharan Amsakarunan and M.R. Arjun. The Indian contingent continued to shine in men's and women's singles, as well as mixed doubles events.

