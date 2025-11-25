Left Menu

Controversy and Resignation: Mauricio Taricco's Unexpected Exit from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

Former Tottenham defender Mauricio Taricco is set to resign as assistant coach of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors after receiving a five-match ban for an alleged racist gesture. The club, however, supports Taricco's claim of a misunderstanding and plans to appeal the decision, which has caused him distress.

  • South Korea

Mauricio Taricco, a former Tottenham defender, will resign from his role as assistant coach at Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors following a five-match suspension for an alleged racist gesture during a K League match.

The incident occurred on November 8, when Taricco was ejected from a game against Daejeon Hana for vigorously disputing a penalty ruling. He reportedly made a gesture interpreted as racist, leading to the ban and a fine. Taricco has denied any racist intent, claiming he was asking if the official saw the incident clearly.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors plans to appeal the decision, arguing the punishment has caused psychological harm to the coach. Despite the controversy, the club already secured its 10th K League title earlier this year.

