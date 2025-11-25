Venkatesh Prasad Ascends to KSCA Presidency Unopposed

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad will assume the presidency of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) unchallenged, officials confirmed Tuesday. The Karnataka High Court had earlier mandated the election to take place on December 7, following a dispute over the postponement of the elections initially slated for a later date.

Among the two initial candidates, Venkatesh Prasad and KN Shanta Kumar, only Prasad's nomination stood scrutiny on November 24, as Shanta Kumar's candidacy was declared invalid. Consequently, Prasad was declared elected without opposition, the officials added.

Returning to a leadership role in KSCA after 12 years, Prasad previously held the vice-presidential post from 2010 to 2013, during which Anil Kumble was president. An official confirmation of Prasad's appointment is expected on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)