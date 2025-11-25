Left Menu

Venkatesh Prasad Ascends to KSCA Presidency Unopposed

Ex-cricketer Venkatesh Prasad is set to become the president of Karnataka State Cricket Association after being declared the sole candidate. His unopposed victory follows a court-mandated December 7 election. Prasad is returning to KSCA leadership after previously serving as vice-president from 2010 to 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:29 IST
Venkatesh Prasad Ascends to KSCA Presidency Unopposed
Venkatesh Prasad (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad will assume the presidency of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) unchallenged, officials confirmed Tuesday. The Karnataka High Court had earlier mandated the election to take place on December 7, following a dispute over the postponement of the elections initially slated for a later date.

Among the two initial candidates, Venkatesh Prasad and KN Shanta Kumar, only Prasad's nomination stood scrutiny on November 24, as Shanta Kumar's candidacy was declared invalid. Consequently, Prasad was declared elected without opposition, the officials added.

Returning to a leadership role in KSCA after 12 years, Prasad previously held the vice-presidential post from 2010 to 2013, during which Anil Kumble was president. An official confirmation of Prasad's appointment is expected on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
2
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global
4
FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025