Epic Chess Battle: Who Will Claim the FIDE World Cup Title?

In a gripping contest, Russian Grandmaster Andrey Esipenko clinched the third spot at the FIDE World Cup, overcoming Nodirbek Yakubboev from Uzbekistan with two victorious games. Esipenko, playing under the FIDE banner, had a hiccup against China's Wei Yi in the semifinals but showcased remarkable steadiness to bounce back.

Simultaneously, the tension for chess enthusiasts escalates as the final contest between Wei Yi and Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov moves to a tiebreaker. Wei, exercising caution, played for a draw in the second game to set up a dramatic finish in quicker time controls.

The chess world eagerly anticipates the final showdown, with the winner poised to take home USD 120,000 and a crucial position in the next world championship cycle. Such high stakes ensure a thrilling finale, as both finalists battle to maintain their championship aspirations.

