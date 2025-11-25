Left Menu

Epic Chess Battle: Who Will Claim the FIDE World Cup Title?

Russian Grandmaster Andrey Esipenko secured third place at the FIDE World Cup after defeating Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Yakubboev. Meanwhile, the final between China's Wei Yi and Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov heads to a tiebreak, promising a thrilling showdown. The winner will earn USD 120,000 and vital championship prospects.

Panaji | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:09 IST
In a gripping contest, Russian Grandmaster Andrey Esipenko clinched the third spot at the FIDE World Cup, overcoming Nodirbek Yakubboev from Uzbekistan with two victorious games. Esipenko, playing under the FIDE banner, had a hiccup against China's Wei Yi in the semifinals but showcased remarkable steadiness to bounce back.

Simultaneously, the tension for chess enthusiasts escalates as the final contest between Wei Yi and Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov moves to a tiebreaker. Wei, exercising caution, played for a draw in the second game to set up a dramatic finish in quicker time controls.

The chess world eagerly anticipates the final showdown, with the winner poised to take home USD 120,000 and a crucial position in the next world championship cycle. Such high stakes ensure a thrilling finale, as both finalists battle to maintain their championship aspirations.

