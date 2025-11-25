Left Menu

Bhubaneswar to Host India's First World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Event

In 2026, Bhubaneswar will host India's first World Athletics Continental Tour silver event. The upgrade promises higher ranking points and better athletes. The Athletics Federation of India also plans several key events, including the National Indoor Athletics Championships, to elevate India's athletics scene and build momentum for the Asian Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:55 IST
Bhubaneswar to Host India's First World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to host its first-ever World Athletics Continental Tour silver event in Bhubaneswar on August 22, 2026. This marks an upgrade from the bronze level meet held earlier this year, promising elevated ranking points for participants and attracting athletes of higher talent.

The Athletics Federation of India's Director of Competitions, Ravinder Choudhary, announced the update as part of unveiling the 2026 competition calendar. The Continental Tour, a globally recognized annual series second to the Diamond League, aims to boost India's athletics prowess with this upgraded event.

Beyond the continental tour, Bhubaneswar will also host the inaugural National Indoor Athletics Championships in March, as well as the Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition in May. These initiatives signify India's growing emphasis on athletics, offering both regional and national athletes more opportunities to excel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
2
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global
4
FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025