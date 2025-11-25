Bhubaneswar to Host India's First World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Event

India is set to host its first-ever World Athletics Continental Tour silver event in Bhubaneswar on August 22, 2026. This marks an upgrade from the bronze level meet held earlier this year, promising elevated ranking points for participants and attracting athletes of higher talent.

The Athletics Federation of India's Director of Competitions, Ravinder Choudhary, announced the update as part of unveiling the 2026 competition calendar. The Continental Tour, a globally recognized annual series second to the Diamond League, aims to boost India's athletics prowess with this upgraded event.

Beyond the continental tour, Bhubaneswar will also host the inaugural National Indoor Athletics Championships in March, as well as the Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition in May. These initiatives signify India's growing emphasis on athletics, offering both regional and national athletes more opportunities to excel.

