FC Goa Sets Sights on Crucial Victory in AFC Champions League Clash

FC Goa returns to continental competition with a high-stakes encounter against Al Zawraa SC in Baghdad, as part of the AFC Champions League Group D fixtures. Scheduled for Wednesday, this crucial match carries significant implications for both teams' chances of progression.

With four matches played, FC Goa's path is clear—victory in both remaining games is essential for keeping their hopes alive. Al Zawraa finds itself in a similar must-win situation, setting the stage for a tense night of competition in West Asia. Despite fewer competitive minutes recently, FC Goa has maintained consistent training, showcasing strong performances previously in the Super Cup.

Head coach Manolo Márquez emphasized the team's ambitious mindset and strategic approach. "It's just the fifth game, and we still have a slim chance to qualify if we win both matches," he stated, asserting FC Goa's intent to secure victory and gain their first group stage points. Achieving a strong result in Baghdad could significantly uplift their campaign momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)