India's Dream League Expands Cricketing Horizons with Mohali Trials

The Dream League of India (DLI), a premier tennis ball cricket tournament, held trials in Mohali, drawing 278 participants from both junior and senior categories. The event marks DLI's inaugural talent search in Punjab, underlining its commitment to expanding grassroots cricket nationwide.

According to a DLI statement, the trials at JP Sports Academy, Derabassi, Mohali, were graced by several esteemed tennis ball cricket athletes, who also took part. Youngsters aged 13 to 18 (junior category) and 18 and above (senior category) showcased their talents with hopes of gaining spots in one of DLI's six teams.

Chetanya Nanda, Founder of the Dream League of India, hailed Mohali as a 'cricketing powerhouse,' applauding the energetic turnout. Nanda urged corporates to support these emerging players. Rishabh Bhatia, another founder, noted the positive reception in Punjab, emphasizing the excitement brought by the participation of well-known stars.

Actor Sonu Sood, the DLI's League commissioner, inspired participants to seize the opportunity presented by the trials. Having successfully conducted trials in Gurugram, Delhi, Greater Noida, and Ganaur, DLI maintains its stride towards becoming a cornerstone of tennis ball cricket across the nation.

