Left Menu

Les Kiss: Ready to Steer Wallabies into a New Era

Les Kiss is set to start as Australia’s rugby coach against Japan in August 2026. He will assume the role from Joe Schmidt after the Nations Championship against Ireland, France, and Italy. The Wallabies' 2026 schedule includes matches against top rugby nations, wrapping up with the Nations Championship Finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 26-11-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 08:32 IST
Les Kiss: Ready to Steer Wallabies into a New Era
  • Country:
  • Australia

Les Kiss is poised to usher in a new chapter for Australian rugby as he begins his tenure as coach against Japan next August. The current Queensland Reds coach is set to replace Joe Schmidt following the initial Nations Championship encounters with Ireland, France, and Italy in July.

Rugby Australia confirmed on Wednesday that the Wallabies will face Japan away on August 8 at a yet-to-be-determined venue before hosting them in Townsville a week later. Australia recently triumphed over Japan 19-15 in Tokyo, marking their first encounter with former coach Eddie Jones since the 2023 World Cup in France.

The Wallabies will also face Argentina and New Zealand twice, while playing South Africa only once with the location still under discussion for the September 27 test. The team will conclude the season in November with matches against England, Scotland, and Wales, leading up to the historic Nations Championship Finals at month's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
In globally changing scenario, we must be ready for reforms in various spheres like electoral, social, judicial, financial: VP Radhakrishnan.

In globally changing scenario, we must be ready for reforms in various spher...

 India
2
Voices Against Violence: Mexican Women's March for Change

Voices Against Violence: Mexican Women's March for Change

 Global
3
South Africa Inches Closer to Victory Against India in Guwahati

South Africa Inches Closer to Victory Against India in Guwahati

 Global
4
President Droupadi Murmu releases digital version of Constitution in nine languages.

President Droupadi Murmu releases digital version of Constitution in nine la...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025