Les Kiss: Ready to Steer Wallabies into a New Era

Les Kiss is poised to usher in a new chapter for Australian rugby as he begins his tenure as coach against Japan next August. The current Queensland Reds coach is set to replace Joe Schmidt following the initial Nations Championship encounters with Ireland, France, and Italy in July.

Rugby Australia confirmed on Wednesday that the Wallabies will face Japan away on August 8 at a yet-to-be-determined venue before hosting them in Townsville a week later. Australia recently triumphed over Japan 19-15 in Tokyo, marking their first encounter with former coach Eddie Jones since the 2023 World Cup in France.

The Wallabies will also face Argentina and New Zealand twice, while playing South Africa only once with the location still under discussion for the September 27 test. The team will conclude the season in November with matches against England, Scotland, and Wales, leading up to the historic Nations Championship Finals at month's end.

