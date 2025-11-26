Kuchar Navigates PGA Tour Changes Amid Career Uncertainty

Veteran golfer Matt Kuchar finds himself in a precarious position as he ends his 19th season on the PGA Tour ranked No. 118 in the FedEx Cup standings—a ranking that now jeopardizes his full card due to new qualification criteria.

Despite his significant career earnings, which place him at No. 15 all-time, Kuchar's future participation in major events is uncertain, as he's set to miss a swath of prestigious tournaments. He faces a strategic decision regarding the use of his exemptions in the evolving landscape of the PGA.

With only one top-10 finish this year, the 47-year-old golfer reflects on a frustrating season and considers his next moves ahead of the Sony Open. Meanwhile, fellow golfer Steve Stricker plans a return after surgery, and Sam Stevens eyes a coveted spot in the Masters.

