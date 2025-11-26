Left Menu

South Africa Dominates: Series Sweep Against India

South Africa clinched a series sweep against India with a resounding victory in the second test at Guwahati. Off-spinner Simon Harmer's six-wicket haul propelled the Proteas to a 408-run win. Aiden Markram's record catches contributed to South Africa's triumph, despite resistance from India's Ravindra Jadeja.

South Africa achieved a notable 2-0 series victory over India, capped by a convincing 408-run triumph in the second test at Guwahati. Off-spinner Simon Harmer spearheaded the charge with impressive figures of 6-37 as the Proteas dismissed India during the second session on the final day.

Chasing a highly improbable target of 549 runs, India collapsed for 140, with Ravindra Jadeja offering the only substantial resistance by scoring 54. South African fielder Aiden Markram shone with a record nine catches, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Harmer's exceptional performance earned him the player-of-the-series accolade, and India's stand-in captain Rishabh Pant acknowledged the visitors' superior play. Pant remarked, 'As a team, we need to improve, but credit to South Africa for their outstanding performance.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

