Gautam Gambhir Faces Scrutiny: Navigating India's Test Setback

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, under increasing scrutiny, has addressed his critics following a comprehensive Test series loss to South Africa, culminating in a 408-run defeat. The series sweep has cast doubts over his future, though Gambhir asserts the decision rests with the BCCI while highlighting previous successes.

Speaking after the defeat, Gambhir emphasized the team's transition phase with inexperienced players. He expressed frustration over comparisons to past series, attributing India's struggles on challenging pitches to the relative inexperience of the batting lineup.

Gambhir acknowledged the collective responsibility for the setbacks but remains hopeful about the team's growth. He emphasized the importance of tough characters over prodigal talents in Test cricket, suggesting the young team is still adapting to the demands of the format.

