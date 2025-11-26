Chaos in Liverpool: Driver Pleads Guilty for Parade Rampage

A British man named Paul Doyle has pleaded guilty to 31 charges after causing panic and injury among over 130 Liverpool soccer fans by crashing his vehicle into a crowded parade. The catastrophic event took place in May during the Premier League victory celebration in Liverpool's bustling city center.

Doyle, 53, broke down in tears as he admitted his guilt in front of the Liverpool Crown Court, reversing a previous not-guilty plea from September. His actions during the event included nine counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, alongside other charges.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, dashcam footage revealed Doyle's mounting agitation prior to the deliberate act. Officials, including Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, have labeled the incident as a willful and violent confrontation, turning a joyous celebration into chaos.

