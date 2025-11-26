Left Menu

Chaos in Liverpool: Driver Pleads Guilty for Parade Rampage

Paul Doyle, a British man, pleaded guilty to 31 charges after driving into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans, injuring over 130 people. The incident occurred during May's Premier League victory parade. Doyle, who initially pleaded not guilty, changed his plea and will be sentenced next month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:39 IST
Chaos in Liverpool: Driver Pleads Guilty for Parade Rampage
Driver

A British man named Paul Doyle has pleaded guilty to 31 charges after causing panic and injury among over 130 Liverpool soccer fans by crashing his vehicle into a crowded parade. The catastrophic event took place in May during the Premier League victory celebration in Liverpool's bustling city center.

Doyle, 53, broke down in tears as he admitted his guilt in front of the Liverpool Crown Court, reversing a previous not-guilty plea from September. His actions during the event included nine counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, alongside other charges.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, dashcam footage revealed Doyle's mounting agitation prior to the deliberate act. Officials, including Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, have labeled the incident as a willful and violent confrontation, turning a joyous celebration into chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Election Tensions and Gunfire Rattle Guinea-Bissau

Election Tensions and Gunfire Rattle Guinea-Bissau

 Global
2
Chief Minister Stalin Criticizes Governor Ravi and BJP for Hindering Tamil Nadu's Growth

Chief Minister Stalin Criticizes Governor Ravi and BJP for Hindering Tamil N...

 India
3
Indian Shuttlers Shine at Syed Modi International Super 300

Indian Shuttlers Shine at Syed Modi International Super 300

 India
4
Sellwin Traders Partners with Patel Container India for 36% Stake in Gujarat Project

Sellwin Traders Partners with Patel Container India for 36% Stake in Gujarat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025