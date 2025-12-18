Left Menu

Chaos at Hyderabad Event: Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbed by Unruly Crowd

During a promotional event in Hyderabad for the upcoming film 'The Raja Saab,' actor Nidhhi Agerwal faced a chaotic situation. An unruly crowd mobbed her, making it difficult for her to navigate safely, sparking safety concerns on social media as users reacted to the disturbing incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:01 IST
Nidhhi Agerwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal found herself in a precarious situation after being surrounded by a disorderly crowd at a promotional event in Hyderabad. This unsettling incident unfolded during the launch of the song 'Sahana Sahana' from her new film 'The Raja Saab.'

Footage shared widely on social media depicts the event's descending chaos, complicating the actor's departure from the venue. The videos present a harrowing image of Agerwal attempting to reach her vehicle amid the encircling throng. Despite having escorts, the actor appeared visibly distressed as she navigated through the dense crowd.

The incident quickly grabbed social media's attention, drawing strong criticism and raising serious safety concerns for public events. Users called the events 'terrifying,' criticizing the behavior as crossing the line into harassment. Comments poured in, with many condemning the mobbing of an actress as 'scary and unacceptable.'

'The Raja Saab,' directed by Maruthi, promises a blend of horror and fantasy, set for a January 9, 2026, release with Prabhas leading the cast along with Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, and others. The teaser, released earlier in the year, showcased Prabhas in a playful role before the narrative ventures into darker realms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

