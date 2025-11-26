Vels University Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Sports Academy in Chennai

In a momentous event, Padma Shri Dr. P. T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, inaugurated the Vels Football Residential Academy and Vels Swimming School at Vels University's Thalambur campus, Chennai. This state-of-the-art facility represents a Rs 25 crore investment by the Vels Group of Institutions, positioning Tamil Nadu as an emerging hub for football and aquatic sports.

The academy boasts a FIFA-standard football field and a modern residential complex, providing international-level coaching from seasoned Spanish trainers to over 200 players nationwide. Notably, Vels FC sponsored a student's advanced training in Spain, emphasizing the academy's commitment to international exposure.

The Vels Swimming School, with its Olympic-standard lanes and comprehensive facilities, is set to redefine aquatic training standards in the region. Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, Vels University's Founder Chancellor, also announced scholarships and support for talented athletes, reinforcing the institution's dedication to grassroots sports development. Tamil Nadu Olympic Association officials expressed hopes for further national exposure by hosting the National Games.