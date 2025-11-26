Jasveer Singh Takes Helm: Patna Pirates' New Era in Pro Kabaddi

The Patna Pirates have named Jasveer Singh as their new head coach for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season, making the announcement on Wednesday. Singh brings a wealth of experience, having led the UP Yoddhas since 2018. His fresh perspective is expected to reinvigorate the three-time champions.

This leadership change follows the departure of former head coach Anup Kumar, who contributed significantly to the team during his tenure. Jasveer expressed his excitement about joining the Pirates, acknowledging their remarkable potential and expressing his hope to secure his first trophy alongside the team's fourth.

Last season, Patna Pirates faced challenges but made an impressive comeback under interim coach Randeep Dalal, progressing to Eliminator 3 before narrowly losing to Telugu Titans. Jasveer's appointment aims to build on this momentum and enhance the Pirates' legacy in the league.

