Federica Brignone: Back on the Slopes and Eyeing Olympic Glory

Italy's World Cup champion Federica Brignone returns to skiing after recovering from a double leg fracture. With rehabilitation in Turin underway, she has resumed training in Cervinia, aiming for stability and confidence. Competing in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics remains her ultimate goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:21 IST
Federica Brignone, a celebrated Italian skier and World Cup champion, has made a triumphant return to the slopes after a prolonged recovery from a double leg fracture. The injury, sustained in April during the Italian Championships, had sidelined her for seven months. According to the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI), Brignone has now completed the initial phase of her rehabilitation in Turin.

Recently, the champion from Valle d'Aosta ventured onto the snow in Cervinia. Accompanied by federal technicians, she completed some laps on touring skis, signaling a significant step in her journey back to competitive skiing. The current focus of her training is to enhance stability and confidence, crucial components of her physical recovery.

Looking ahead, Brignone expressed her aspiration to compete in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, set to commence on February 6. It is a dream she remains determined to realize, combining weight training in the gym with rigorous slope sessions in the upcoming weeks.

