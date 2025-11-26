Federica Brignone: Back on the Slopes and Eyeing Olympic Glory

Federica Brignone, a celebrated Italian skier and World Cup champion, has made a triumphant return to the slopes after a prolonged recovery from a double leg fracture. The injury, sustained in April during the Italian Championships, had sidelined her for seven months. According to the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI), Brignone has now completed the initial phase of her rehabilitation in Turin.

Recently, the champion from Valle d'Aosta ventured onto the snow in Cervinia. Accompanied by federal technicians, she completed some laps on touring skis, signaling a significant step in her journey back to competitive skiing. The current focus of her training is to enhance stability and confidence, crucial components of her physical recovery.

Looking ahead, Brignone expressed her aspiration to compete in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, set to commence on February 6. It is a dream she remains determined to realize, combining weight training in the gym with rigorous slope sessions in the upcoming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)