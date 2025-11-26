Left Menu

Indian Shuttlers Shine at Syed Modi International Super 300

Top seed Unnati Hooda, along with shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, led a strong Indian contingent into the second round of the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament. Notable performances included Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj and Priyanshu Rajawat advancing amid all-Indian matchups as players battled for positions.

Updated: 26-11-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:33 IST
Indian Shuttlers Shine at Syed Modi International Super 300
  • Country:
  • India

In a stellar display of badminton prowess, top seed Unnati Hooda, alongside seasoned players Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, spearheaded India's strong advancement at the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament on Wednesday. They secured comfortable victories, paving the way for an impressive second round for Indian contenders.

Hooda defeated Aakarshi Kashyap in straight sets, while Srikanth exhibited a fluid performance against Kavin Thangam at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium. Prannoy, a world championships bronze medallist, overcame Shashwat Dalal, setting up an all-Indian showdown with Manraj Singh.

Other noteworthy performances included Mithun Manjunath's contrasting victory over Dmitriy Panarin and Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj's convincing win over Shreya Lele. In mixed doubles, C Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri edged out fellow Indians Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo, while Gayatri and Mansa Rawat triumphed in women's doubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

