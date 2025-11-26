Left Menu

Adrian Newey: Steering Aston Martin's F1 Future

Adrian Newey, an esteemed engineer in Formula One, will become Aston Martin's team principal in 2026. After leaving Red Bull Racing, the Briton joined Aston Martin as a shareholder and managing technical partner. His switch marks a significant change in the team's leadership direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:38 IST
In a significant move, Adrian Newey, renowned for his engineering prowess in Formula One, is set to become Aston Martin's team principal starting in the 2026 season, the team confirmed on Wednesday.

Newey, a highly respected figure in the motor racing industry, had previously been associated with Red Bull Racing. His departure from Red Bull marks a new chapter in his career as he takes on a leading role at Aston Martin.

Having joined the Aston Martin team earlier this year as a shareholder and managing technical partner, Newey's appointment is expected to bring strategic leadership and innovation, reshaping the trajectory of the team in the highly competitive world of Formula One racing.

