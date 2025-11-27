Left Menu

Luis Munoz Makes History in UEFA Youth League

Luis Munoz, a 13-year-old Arsenal player, set a record by becoming the youngest participant in a UEFA Youth League match during Arsenal's victory over Bayern Munich. Munoz entered the game as a substitute in the 85th minute, surpassing Liam Payas's previous record. Arsenal is currently 30th in the Youth League standings.

In a historic moment for football, Arsenal's Luis Munoz, aged just 13, became the youngest player ever to participate in a UEFA Youth League game. The prodigy was subbed in during the last minutes of Arsenal's decisive 4-2 victory over Bayern Munich in the under-19 category on Wednesday.

Munoz's cameo, which began in the 85th minute, shattered the previous record held by Liam Payas, who took to the field for Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar at 14 years and 93 days. Munoz, not yet 14, is a player to watch in future competitions.

Currently, Arsenal stands in the 30th position on the UEFA Youth League table, a challenging spot as only the top 22 teams secure a place in the knockout rounds. The team prepares to face Belgium's Club Brugge on December 10, eyeing a crucial win to boost their standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

