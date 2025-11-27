Jemimah Rodrigues Sacrifices WBBL Stint for Friendship and Family

In a heartfelt decision, Jemimah Rodrigues, the celebrated Women's World Cup champion from India, has chosen to forgo the remainder of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season in Australia. Rodrigues elected to remain in India to provide support to her teammate Smriti Mandhana, following the postponement of Mandhana's wedding due to her father's health issues.

Brisbane Heat, the team Rodrigues was a part of, released a statement confirming their understanding and agreement to her request for release. The club's CEO, Terry Svenson, acknowledged the challenging circumstances and expressed their well-wishes to both Rodrigues and Mandhana's family, affirming the emotional bond and camaraderie within the sport.

Jemimah had been a pivotal figure for Brisbane Heat, particularly after being selected as the team's No.1 pick in the 'International Player' draft. Despite the setback, her decision underscores the importance of personal connections, even in professional sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)