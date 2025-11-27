Left Menu

Jemimah Rodrigues Sacrifices WBBL Stint for Friendship and Family

Jemimah Rodrigues, an Indian Women's World Cup hero, opted out of the WBBL season to stay in India and support her teammate Smriti Mandhana during a family health issue that postponed Mandhana's wedding. Brisbane Heat respected her decision, highlighting her importance as both an athlete and a friend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:06 IST
In a heartfelt decision, Jemimah Rodrigues, the celebrated Women's World Cup champion from India, has chosen to forgo the remainder of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season in Australia. Rodrigues elected to remain in India to provide support to her teammate Smriti Mandhana, following the postponement of Mandhana's wedding due to her father's health issues.

Brisbane Heat, the team Rodrigues was a part of, released a statement confirming their understanding and agreement to her request for release. The club's CEO, Terry Svenson, acknowledged the challenging circumstances and expressed their well-wishes to both Rodrigues and Mandhana's family, affirming the emotional bond and camaraderie within the sport.

Jemimah had been a pivotal figure for Brisbane Heat, particularly after being selected as the team's No.1 pick in the 'International Player' draft. Despite the setback, her decision underscores the importance of personal connections, even in professional sports.

