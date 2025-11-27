Left Menu

Geraint Thomas Transitions from Road Star to INEOS Racing Director

Geraint Thomas, a former Tour de France champion, steps into a new role as Director of Racing at INEOS Grenadiers post-retirement. This move is expected to rejuvenate the team, which aims to regain its competitive edge in professional cycling under his strategic guidance and seasoned insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:55 IST
Geraint Thomas Transitions from Road Star to INEOS Racing Director

Geraint Thomas, the former Tour de France winner, has taken on the role of Director of Racing at INEOS Grenadiers following his retirement from competition this year, as the British cycling team revealed on Thursday.

Thomas, 39, described the transition as a 'natural next step,' expressing eagerness to build on the team's past successes. Having dedicated nearly his entire career to the team, originally known as Team Sky, Thomas marked his peak with a 2018 Tour de France win, among other notable achievements. Despite facing challenges, including a close second finish at the 2023 Giro d'Italia, his new position anticipates revitalizing INEOS Grenadiers' standings in the peloton.

Working alongside team principal Dave Brailsford and performance director Scott Drawer, Thomas aims to provide unparalleled expertise in race strategy and team development. This strategic appointment ends INEOS Grenadiers' Grand Tour drought since the 2021 Giro d'Italia. Brailsford praised Thomas, highlighting his blend of experience and mentorship as pivotal to future victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyclone Ditwah Set to Hit Andhra Pradesh with Heavy Rains and Winds

Cyclone Ditwah Set to Hit Andhra Pradesh with Heavy Rains and Winds

 India
2
IAMPHENOM India 2025: Pioneering AI in HR

IAMPHENOM India 2025: Pioneering AI in HR

 Global
3
Unveiling the Hidden Triggers of Diabetes: Beyond Sugar

Unveiling the Hidden Triggers of Diabetes: Beyond Sugar

 India
4
Devastation in Sumatra: Cyclone Triggers Deadly Floods and Landslides

Devastation in Sumatra: Cyclone Triggers Deadly Floods and Landslides

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025