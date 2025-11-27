Geraint Thomas Transitions from Road Star to INEOS Racing Director

Geraint Thomas, the former Tour de France winner, has taken on the role of Director of Racing at INEOS Grenadiers following his retirement from competition this year, as the British cycling team revealed on Thursday.

Thomas, 39, described the transition as a 'natural next step,' expressing eagerness to build on the team's past successes. Having dedicated nearly his entire career to the team, originally known as Team Sky, Thomas marked his peak with a 2018 Tour de France win, among other notable achievements. Despite facing challenges, including a close second finish at the 2023 Giro d'Italia, his new position anticipates revitalizing INEOS Grenadiers' standings in the peloton.

Working alongside team principal Dave Brailsford and performance director Scott Drawer, Thomas aims to provide unparalleled expertise in race strategy and team development. This strategic appointment ends INEOS Grenadiers' Grand Tour drought since the 2021 Giro d'Italia. Brailsford praised Thomas, highlighting his blend of experience and mentorship as pivotal to future victories.

